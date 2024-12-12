WIAA To Discuss Adoption Of New Policies For Transgender Athletes

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) will explore the implementation of alternative methods for transgender athletes to participate in high school sports.

One of the leading proposals came at the suggestion by several school districts in the state, including the Eastmont School District in East Wenatchee, and involves the creation of a separate division of athletics programs designed specifically for transgender participants.

The specific appeal of this proposal to WIAA officials is reportedly its ability to ensure that all student-athletes can take part in sports activities in a way that both respects their gender identity while maintaining fair competition.

Another proposal is advocating for participation in girls' sports to be limited only to those who were assigned with a female gender at birth.

Several school districts, including Blaine, Colville, and Lynden, have recommended this idea, arguing it's the best way to preserve the integrity of girls' athletics while also leveling the playing field for all student athletes.

The WIAA will discuss the various proposals and finalize the language of any amendments they select during their annual Winter meetings next month.

Each amendment requires a 60% approval rate, or 32 'yes' votes among the Association's 53 members, and any changes adopted could take effect as early as the 2025-26 school year.

Any actions to reclassify athletic competition based on gender identity taken by the WIAA will be groundbreaking, and are expected to not only have a significant impact on high school sports in Washington, but also become a bellwether for how other states will address the same issue.

In addition to the proposals regarding transgender participation, the WIAA will also be considering amendments to increase the fees it charges to high schools, loosen the restrictions of its transfer eligibility policies for student athletes, and add girls' flag football as an officially-sanctioned high school sport.

The WIAA's final vote on any new amendments will happen in April, 2025.