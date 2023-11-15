Wenatchee Police Ask For Help Locating “Vulnerable Adult”

Wenatchee Police are asking for help locating a person they call a "vulnerable adult." Officers say Shahiira Harrison got into a newer white or silver Toyota Highlander on Tuesday at about 2:15 PM in her driveway on Horselake Road in Wenatchee. She has been entered as a missing person, and an Endangered Missing Person Alert will be issued by the Washington State Patrol.

Anyone who sees Harrison in the Chelan and Douglas County area is asked to call Rivercom at (509) 663-9911 regarding case #23W20327 immediately.

If you see her outside of Chelan and Douglas Counties is asked to call their local law enforcement agency right away.

The vehicle she was last seen in is unknown to her family.