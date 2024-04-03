Wenatchee Police Crack Down On Street Racing, Make Felony Arrest

Wenatchee Police are crediting their aggressive patrolling for illegal street racing for a felony illegal gun and drug dealing arrest.

Officers say they clocked 19-year-old Brandon Cabrera of George traveling more than 30 miles an hour over the speed limit in the 800 block of North Mission Street at roughly 9 pm last Friday.

They say Cabrera was driving a Honda Accord and was racing a Honda Civic.

Officers say they pulled over Cabrera while the Civic fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Police say they opted to have Cabrera’s car towed as is now allowed by new Washington State laws designed to combat street racing.

While preparing to tow the vehicle, officers say they noticed a pistol in plain view which prompted them to seize the car for a search warrant.

They say the search turned up two Glock pistols in the vehicle, with one being stolen, and both having been illegally modified to fire fully automatic.

In addition, officers say they found more than 20 grams of cocaine packaged for sale.

Cabrera was arrested for two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd Degree, one count of Possession of a Stolen Firearm, one count of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver – Cocaine, and Racing.

He's currently in the Chelan County jail with bail set at $25,000.

A juvenile boy passenger from Quincy was charged with the same offenses, minus Racing.

A second passenger was released at the scene.

A news release from Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld said aggressive patrols for illegal street racing will continue and violators’ vehicles will be towed when appropriate and seized as allowed by law.

The release did not say if Police tracked down the Honda Civic that they linked to the illegal race with Cabrera.