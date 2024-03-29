Police Say Man Was Shot By Homeowner At Wenatchee Residence

Wenatchee Police are investigating a shooting just after midnight Friday morning in the 300 block of South Wenatchee Avenue.

Officers say a 50-year-old man was shot by a homeowner who said the man tried to enter the residence.

Police Sergeant Nathan Hahn says they haven't determined yet whether a crime was committed.

"Obviously a homeowner has the ability to protect themselves if they feel like they're in danger or threatened," said Hahn. "But in this case, we just don't have enough information to be able to definitively say what exactly happened."

The man was taken to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Police said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

They say it does not appear the homeowner knew the man who is a Wenatchee resident.

No charges have been filed at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brian Hewitt at bhewitt@wenatcheewa.gov or (509) 888-4256.

The shooting took place at 12:05 am Friday. All four local law enforcement agencies were called to the scene initially - Wenatchee Police, East Wenatchee Police, Chelan County deputies, and Douglas County deputies.