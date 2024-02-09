Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Starting Thursday Fire In Wenatchee

A 49-year-old man is in custody under suspicion of setting the fire which burned the back of a business in the 600 block of South Wenatchee Avenue Thursday morning.

Wenatchee Police says they arrested Timothy J. Whitney Thursday afternoon and plan to ask for second degree arson charges against him.

The fire caused extensive damage to the outside of the building housing E & G Brothers Construction, although firefighters put the fire out before it reached the inside.

Whitney is currently in the Chelan County jail.

Investigators determined arson caused the fire and a $10,000 reward was offered before Whitney's arrest.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Chief Brian Brett said the adjacent business, a Habitat for Humanity thrift store, had a hint of smoke inside, but was otherwise not harmed.

A taco truck on the north side of the building was also unharmed.

Brett said seven fire engines, two command officers and single fire engines from Leavenworth and Orondo were sent to the scene.

No injuries were reported. Wenatchee Ave. was blocked at the fire scene for several hours and traffic was rerouted.