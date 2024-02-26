Wenatchee Man Charged Months After Infant Recovers From Overdose

A 20-year-old Wenatchee man is now charged with drug manufacturing after being arrested last September when his one-year-old child suffered an opioid overdose.

Michael W. Holmes is charged in Chelan County Superior Court with one count of unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance - psilocybin

The episode started Sep. 19, 2023, when Wenatchee Police officers and paramedics were sent to a residence in the 1100 block of Jefferson Street after receiving a call about a young child who was in distress.

Officers dosed the child with Narcan, which stopped the overdose and allowed the infant to be revived.

Police say another child at the residence provided information that the infant had possibly been exposed to illegal narcotics.

After being revived, the infant was taken to Central Washington Hospital and then flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Officers said the secondary transport was a precautionary measure, as the infant was recovering successfully and would not need further medical intervention.

Following the overdose, officers served a search warrant on the residence and discovered fentanyl, Xanax, Suboxone, and substances suspected to be cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia, and a psilocybin mushroom grow.

Police arrested Holmes at the time for Reckless Endangerment and Unlawful Manufacture of a Controlled Substance and later released him from custody.

He's now being summoned to appear in Chelan County Superior Court on March 5 on the unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance charge.

The summons was mailed to Holmes' Wenatchee address last week.