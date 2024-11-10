The Chelan County Sheriff's Office seeks answers regarding a mysterious, brazen but woefully predictable theft in Chelan.

A bevy of construction tools were reportedly stolen on Friday morning. This occurred in the vicinity of Chelan Valley Hope, a nonprofit that caters to the rural homeless; indeed it was on the CVH property, according to Sgt. Jason Matthews.

RiverCom is calling this a burglary, if only for classification purposes. Either way CVH wasn't impacted directly.

"They described it as, like, a Conex box," Matthews says. "It's a burglary in a certain sense, but it was really kind of a job shack that was broken into and tools were taken."

"Chelan Valley Hope was not the actual victim of a burglary; it was just a construction box that was outside."

So far no suspects have been identified. The investigation is very much in its infancy.

"They're waiting for some additional information, so the report itself" is incomplete, Matthews says.

