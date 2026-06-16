Brushfire Torches Nearly 40 Acres, Threatens Homes Near Tonasket

Fire crews in Okanogan County scrambled to contain a brushfire on Monday afternoon near Tonasket.

Authorities say the blaze erupted in the 10 block of Hazel Hills Road at around 3:15 p.m. and quickly spread in hot and dry conditions.

The fire swelled to roughly 38 acres and threatened several homes before being brought under control by crews with Okanogan County Fire Districts No. 4 and 12, among other agencies.

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By 11 p.m. the blaze had been fully corralled and all evacuation notices for the area had been lowered to Level 1 Fire Advisories until this morning, when all alerts were officially cancelled.

No structures were damaged and no injuries reported.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.