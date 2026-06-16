Two Injured In Single-Vehicle Accident On I-90 Near Vantage Bridge

Two people have injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Grant County on Monday morning.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 10:30 a.m. on Interstate-90 about three miles east of the Vantage Bridge when a sedan driven by 23-year-old Calvin A. Barnes of Seattle lost control and crashed.

Troopers say Barnes' vehicle left the roadway three separate times as it careened off the guardrail on both sides of the freeway before coming to rest blocking the right westbound lane.

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Both Barnes and his lone passenger, 23-year-old Quinton D. Jordan of Des Moines, suffered unspecified injuries in the wreck, with Barnes being airlifted to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland and Jordan receiving ambulatory transport to Quincy Valley Medical Center.

A report from the State Patrol indicates it's unknown at this time whether intoxicants played a role in the collision, or what might have prompted the accident, which slowed traffic on I-90 for over an hour.