Several Injured When Jet Ski Crashes Into Dock On Lake Chelan

Several people have injuries following an accident involving a personal watercraft on Lake Chelan last weekend.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says it happened Sunday at Lakeside Park when the operator of a rented jet ski crashed into a dock, injuring himself and several bystanders.

Two of the injured were reportedly transported to Lake Chelan Community Hospital, including one person who was struck by the jet ski and suffered a broken foot, while the other injured parties were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

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Sheriff's officials say witnesses reported that the jet ski was traveling at a high rate of speed as it approached the dock, and the rider later told deputies he attempted to slow down but the craft experienced some form of mechanical failure.

The Sheriff's Office did not say if intoxicants might have played a role in the accident nor if any arrests were made or citations issued as a result the crash, which remains under investigation.