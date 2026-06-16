The company aiming to build the world's first-ever fusion power plant in Malaga received two licenses from the Washington Department of Health needed for construction.

State Issues Key Construction Licenses

READ MORE: Helion Fusion Project Approved in Chelan County

Helion announced it received its Radioactive Materials License (RML) and Radioactive Air Emissions License (RAEL), which the company said marks a major milestone in meeting the rigorous safety standards required to build and operate its Orion facility in Malaga.

Helion has a power purchasing agreement to supply Microsoft data centers with 50 megawatts of energy by 2028. The company began construction on its Malaga site through a lease with Chelan PUD earlier this year.

Company Cites Regulatory Milestone

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“We are extremely proud to be granted these licenses from the Washington DOH, making us the first company in the world with the regulatory approvals in place for fusion power plant operations,” said David Kirtley, CEO of Helion Energy. “We have a long history of working with the DOH to license our previous fusion activities. Today’s announcement represents the rigor of that work and opens the door for practical, commercial, safe fusion power.”

The company completed the assembly and office building construction and said it can now proceed with work on the generator building.