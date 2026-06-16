21-Year-Old Man Dies After Apparent Drowning In Wenatchee River Near Dryden

A man is dead after he reportedly drowned while swimming in the Wenatchee River near Dryden on Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office tells KPQ News the 21-year-old waded about 20-30 yards from shore near the Lower Dryden Access at around 4:30 p.m. when he suddenly went under the water and did not surface.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 4:45 p.m. and arrived to find the man receiving CPR from bystanders.

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Paramedics took over resuscitative efforts, which ultimately proved unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene at around 5:15 p.m.

Reinfeld says the man was not wearing a life jacket but could not provide any other details about what else might have contributed to the incident.

Officials have yet to release the man's name and place of residence.