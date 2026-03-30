A Kittitas County man is dead following an off-road accident near Beverly early Sunday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the Beverly Sand Dunes at around 1 a.m. after receiving reports of an accident involving an ATV.

Get our free mobile app

The Sheriff's Office says when deputies arrived at the scene they discovered the ATV upside down and submerged in Crab Creek, along with the body of 36-year-old Alexander Munday.

Authorities say Munday was riding as a passenger on the ATV, which was involved in a collision, but they haven't offered any further details about what might have led to the accident or caused Munday's death.

The incident remains under investigation and Sheriff's officials say further details are forthcoming.