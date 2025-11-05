A man wanted for attempted murder was arrested at a Moses Lake fast food resturant Tuesday.

Fugitive Arrested at Moses Lake McDonald’s

Othello Police Department said officers stopped 19-year-old Savanh Klarck Songvongsa in the drive-through of the McDonald's in the 800 block of North Stratford Road at around 7 p.m.

Wanted for Attempted Murder in Las Vegas

Officials say Singvongsa is a known Las Vegas gang member wanted on two counts of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and several counts of discharging a firearm at a person.

Two Others Arrested on Firearms Charges

Officers recovered two firearms and arrested 28-year-old Luis Leyton and 19-year-old Jeremiah Lomeli on firearms violations.

Multi-Agency Effort Leads to Arrest

The investigation started on Oct. 31 when the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Gang Unit and the FBI Task Force contacted the Othello Police Department seeking assistance in locating Singvongsa. Investigators believed Singvongsa fled to the Othello or Moses Lake area.

Singvongsa was taken to Grant County Jail, where he awaits extradition to Las Vegas.