Grant County corrections deputies discovered an inmate dead in his cell at Grant County Jail Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: $5K in Tools Stolen from Palisades Elementary

Inmate Found Dead Tuesday Morning

Grant County Sheriff's Office said that around 7 a.m., staff found the man inside a special holding cell for people in crisis. He was not breathing and had no pulse. Staff began life-saving efforts, but he could not be resuscitated.

Get our free mobile app

The 54-year-old man's body is in the care of Coroner Craig Morrison. His team will perform an autopsy to determine how the man died.

Moses Lake Police arrested the man Friday afternoon on suspicion of trafficking stolen property and theft. He had been in the Grant County Jail since then.

Independent Investigation Launched

Sheriff Joe Kriete asked the Central Basin Investigative Team, which is an independent unit used in serious incidents, to take over the case. The investigation involves detectives from the Ellensburg Police Department, Washington State Patrol, and the Othello Police Department.

“We recognize that any death in custody can be distressing for family members, staff, and the community. Support services are available to employees. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to ensuring a thorough, fair, and compassionate review of this incident, and is cooperating with the investigation by the Central Basin Investigative Team," Sheriff Kriete said.

There are no detectives involved from Grant County Sheriff's Office or Moses Lake Police Department.

The Central Basin Investigative Team will provide more information when it is available.