Douglas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a burglary at Palisades Elementary School.

Undersheriff Tyler Caille said deputies responded to the elementary school in the 1100 block of Palisades Road around 9:50 a.m. Monday. They discovered a broken window in the maintenance facility and around $5,000 worth of tools stolen.

"Anytime you have a burglary in a school, that impacts them," Undersheriff Caille said. "They have limited budgets and $5,000 worth of equipment is a big deal to a rural school."

Undersheriff Caille said security footage captured an older blue pickup leaving the scene shortly after 10 p.m., but it did not make out a license plate or suspect details.

The school reported the suspect took Dewalt brand cordless tools, a Makita gas leaf blower, a battery-powered grass trimmer, a chainsaw, and metric and standard wrenches and sockets. The suspect also took an unknown quantity of gasoline.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.