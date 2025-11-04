Burglary at Palisades Elementary: $5,000 in Tools Stolen

Burglary at Palisades Elementary: $5,000 in Tools Stolen

Google Maps

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a burglary at Palisades Elementary School.

READ MORE: Two Arrested in Manson AirBnB Burglary

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Undersheriff Tyler Caille said deputies responded to the elementary school in the 1100 block of Palisades Road around 9:50 a.m. Monday. They discovered a broken window in the maintenance facility and around $5,000 worth of tools stolen.

"Anytime you have a burglary in a school, that impacts them," Undersheriff Caille said. "They have limited budgets and $5,000 worth of equipment is a big deal to a rural school."

Undersheriff Caille said security footage captured an older blue pickup leaving the scene shortly after 10 p.m., but it did not make out a license plate or suspect details.

The school reported the suspect took Dewalt brand cordless tools, a Makita gas leaf blower, a battery-powered grass trimmer, a chainsaw, and metric and standard wrenches and sockets. The suspect also took an unknown quantity of gasoline.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

LOOK: Best Counties To Retire to in Washington

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Washington using data from Niche.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: crime, douglas county sheriff's office
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ