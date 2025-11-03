Chelan County deputies arrested two people last week after they allegedly broke into and stayed in a Manson home listed as an Airbnb rental.

Trespass Call Leads Deputies to Manson Home

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded on Oct. 28 to a report of trespassing in the 1900 block of Lakeshore Drive.The owner told deputies the home is currently vacant and listed for sale.

Security Footage Identifies Two Suspects

Security footage showed a 20-year-old man, Jose Eduardo Ramos-Arellano of Palisades, and a 19-year-old woman, Aida Perez-Ramirez of Bridgeport, allegedly sneaking around the property.

Signs of Forced Entry Found in Basement

A caretaker let deputies inside the home, and they reportedly found signs of forced entry and evidence several people had stayed in the basement, although there were no occupants in the basement at the time.

Suspects Caught Driving Past Scene

The suspect vehicle drove past the residence while deputies were on scene. Deputies stopped the car and identified the two occupants as the same people seen in the security footage.

Police took Ramos-Arellano and Perez-Ramirez to Chelan County Regional Justice Center for residential burglary, while Ramos-Arellano faces a charge of driving with a suspended license and had outstanding warrants.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

Chelan County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the case.