Othello Man Sentenced to 39 Years for Child Rape
An Othello man convicted of child rape received a 39-year prison sentence Wednesday.
Othello Police Department issued an update on social media, stating an Adams County Superior Court judge handed down the sentence to 66-year-old Rodrigo Cisneros Plascencia.
Plasencia was found guilty of rape of a child in the first, second, and third degrees at a trial in late July. Prosecutors say Palencia used a position of trust to commit the crimes with an ongoing pattern of sexual abuse of a minor and three aggravators.
Othello PD thanked KidsHope and the Adams County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for their dedication to keep children in the region safe from exploitation.
