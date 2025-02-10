Okanogan County Woman Facing Animal Neglect Charges

An Okanogan County woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police say a vehicle fire led to the discovery of nearly two dozen malnourished dogs that were in her care.

The Omak Police Department says crews responded to the fire on Saturday, Feb. 8 and learned the woman had been living inside the SUV along with 21 dogs, including at least 12 puppies.

Police Chief Daniel Christensen says the fire was sparked by a propane heater and did minimal damage to the vehicle and was quickly put out, while all of the animals were seized and placed in the custody of two separate rescue outfits.

At least three of the dogs that were suffering from smoke inhalation as a result of the fire were given successful resuscitation efforts by several bystanders and survived.

Christensen says conditions inside the vehicle were highly unsanitary and all of the dogs displayed signs of neglect, including emaciation and other health concerns, such as mange. He adds that none of the dogs required immediate euthanization but he fears there are several who will not survive for long and might need to be humanely put down.

The woman is reportedly a resident of the Riverside area who is known to have a proper permanent residence where several reports of animal problems had been made in the recent past.

The Omak P.D. is currently working with the Okanogan County Prosecutor's Office to file charges against the woman for animal neglect and cruelty, but Christensen said seizing the dogs and attending to their medical needs was his agency's first concern.

The woman was not arrested and Christensen said she has been making threats to take harm herself if the animals are not returned to her.