Police arrested two men during a human trafficking sting Thursday and Friday.

Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says the men, 34-year-old Dallas Kristan Newman of Cle Elum man and 35-year-old Carl Theodore Taylor face charges of promoting prostitution. Invesitgators say both men knowingly transported women for sex work.

Inspector Chris Whitsett says they wanted to disrupt criminal activity but also provide support for the victims. They partnered with ASPEN Victim Advocacy Services, a local nonprofit offering emergency housing, counseling, and legal assistance to individuals fleeing exploitation.

Whitsett says the Othello and Ellensburg Police Departments helped cite 12 men seeking prostitution. Police and ASPEN contact six women to provide support and resources.

Officials encourage community members to report suspicous activity when they call the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office at 509-962-7525. You can also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text "HELP" to 233733.