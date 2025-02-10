Police Seeking Tips Regarding Missing Othello Woman

photo credit: Othello P.D. Facebook page

Police in Adams County are asking for the public's assistance in locating an Othello woman who's now been missing for over two weeks.

The Othello Police Department says 33-year-old Ariel Martinez was last seen on Jan. 25 by members of her family.

Martinez is the mother of three children and investigators say that while the circumstances surrounding her disappearance don't appear suspicious, there are heightening concerns about her potential well-being.

Investigators believe Martinez might have departed the area on her own, but have not revealed any details regarding where she was last seen or her possible destination.

Martinez is described as being Hispanic, standing approximately 5'8" tall and weighing about 170 pounds with black hair and dark eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Martinez or her disappearance is being asked to contact the Othello Police Department and reference Case #25-O00394.

