Wenatchee Valley Chamber Public Meeting To Focus On Tourism

The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a public discussion on tourism this week.

The meeting Wednesday morning will bring together the tourism directors of Wenatchee, Chelan County, and the State of Washington.

Visit Wenatchee Director Ashley Sinner says the area's biggest calling card for visitors is clearly outdoor recreation.

"We have water sports," said Sinner. "We have world class skiing. The foothills here are full of trails for mountain biking and running and hiking. And we even have the ADA accessible loop trail right here in town."

The meeting labeled "State Of Tourism" is part of the ongoing Coffee and Commerce program from the chamber.

It’ll take place in the chamber’s tasting room at Wenatchee Ave. and 2nd Street (137 N. Wenatchee Ave. #137) from 8:30am-9:30am Wednesday. There’s room for roughly 40 people, so anyone interested in attending is urged to register as soon as possible as the Coffee and Commerce meetings fill up quickly.

The economic impact of the tourist industry will be a central theme of the meeting.

Sinner says the area draws its biggest crowds from Seattle and the state’s west side, but visitors also come from elsewhere.

“We do have a good draw from the west side,” said Sinner. “But we also have people coming over from Spokane, and up across the border from Canada, and even from down in Oregon.”

Simmer will be joined in the meeting by Visit Chelan County Director Jerri Barkley and State of Washington Tourism Director David Blandford.

Local residents are also being asked to take an online survey Barkley put together which asks how they feel about tourism.

It's part of an effort to maintain and develop responsible tourism in the county.

The survey asks residents where they live and how they feel about tourism as well as how it impacts them personally and what changes or improvements they want to see and how they picture tourism in the area in the next five to 10 years.

The online survey takes about 15 minutes to complete and is available through the first week in October.

A second survey is being sent directly to a mix of tourism industry members as well as community and government leaders officials.

Information gathered by both surveys will be shared with the Chelan County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee to use when considering local tourism investments in the near future and beyond.

A 10-year roadmap for tourism is in the process of being developed to provide a framework for responsible tourism development and promotion in Chelan County.