Tickets On Sale For Annual Wenatchee Chamber Banquet

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce banquet.

The event will feature the announcement of the chamber's selection for Business of the Year and Non-Profit of the Year.

The nominees for Business of the Year include Cascade Veterinary Clinics; Cordell, Neher and Company; and Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Services.

Non-profit of the Year nominees are the Community Foundation NCW; TEAMS Learning Center; and Women’s Resource Center.

The Chamber's executive director, Steve Wilkinson, is co-hosting the banquet with its board of directors president, Jeff Rounds of Libke Insurance.

The event will take place at the Wenatchee Convention Center on March 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased until Feb. 9 at the price of $70 each for members and $80 each for non-members and are available by clicking here.

Those interested in group tables or sponsorship opportunities can contact the Chamber's operations director, Chelsea Ewer, at (509) 662-2216 or by emailing chelsea@wenatchee.org.

Get our free mobile app