Thousands Gather For La Terraza de Main Street In Wenatchee

Another La Terraza de Main Street is in the books in Wenatchee.

Organizers say between 3,000 and 4,000 people attended the event Saturday, which was a celebration of minority-owned small businesses.

Pre opening at La Terraza de Main Street In Wenatchee - Jason Taylor Pre opening at La Terraza de Main Street In Wenatchee - Jason Taylor loading...

Hispanic Business Council co-chair Guillermo Cruz says it's a showcase for businesses that don't have storefronts.

"We're here to help Hispanic businesses that don't really have a retail spot," said Cruz. "(It's) kind of a chance to do some sales, be seen with the different things that they do."

Wenatchee Avenue was closed between Orondo Avenue and Yakima Street where about 45 businesses set up tents for the street festival, which took place 2-9 pm Saturday.

A release from the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce called La Terraza de Main Street a, "Day filled with lively music, delicious food, colorful art, and engaging activities for all ages."

Saturday marked the 4th annual gathering for the event and the second organized by the Hispanic Business Council, which is part of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber.

"We have skill source, the rotaries are down here," said Cruz. "For anyone who wants information about how to start a business, who to go to here in the valley, stuff like that."

La Terraza de Main Street normally takes place in front of the convention center on Wenatchee Avenue but was moved several blocks south because of construction taking place at the venue.

According to the Wenatchee Valley Chamber, the Hispanic Business Council tries to build trust & unify Latinx-owned businesses with the region’s overall business community. The council works on a bilingual platform to help Hispanic businesses.