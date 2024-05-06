The Wenatchee Convention Center Expansion Project begins Tuesday with construction anticipated to take 15 months.

First Street will be closed to vehicular traffic between Wenatchee Avenue and Columbia Street during the project while the sidewalk and access to the First Street Pedestrian Bridge will still be available.

Exterior rendition of the upgraded Wenatchee Convention Center from City of Wenatchee

The Wenatchee City Council approved the $16.4 million undertaking in March with funding chiefly being provided by capital bonds issued in January.

It'll add 4,000 thousand feet of meeting room space and other upgrades to the convention center.

A 2019 Market Analysis showed the need for better patron access, additional meeting room space, enhanced coordination with the Numerica Performing Arts Center, and optimization of Indoor and Outdoor space.

Overview of Wenatchee Convention Center Project from city of Wenatchee

City staff worked with ALSC Architects to plan and design an expansion project that would "right size" the convention center.

It includes enlarging the convention center by 24,000 feet with 4,000 extra feet for breakout rooms (flexible meeting rooms), additional pre-function space (space for convention goers to mingle outside meeting rooms), new restrooms and an elevator (accessible from both the convention center and the adjacent performing arts center), a kitchen expansion with more backup house space and ADA accessibility to fountain space.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion was held on Monday.

Meanwhile, the City has established a project website with maps, frequently asked questions here.