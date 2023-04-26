Winners Announced at NCW Tech Alliance’s Flywheel Investment Conference

NCW Tech Alliance awarded startup companies a total of $300,000 during their Flywheel Investment Conference last week.

On April 20-21, the Wenatchee nonprofit awarded startup companies funds to help support their latest innovations.

Seattle-based renewable energy company GemaTEG Inc. received $150,000 to go towards their latest product, DaTEG, which controls microprocessor temperatures for data centers, increasing computing power and reducing power consumption.

NFT Database company ALPHi.xyz and apparel company SheFly Apparel each received $50,000, with SheFly winning $5,000 after being voted a fan favorite.

NFT’s are Non-Fungible Tokens that are created on a blockchain and can’t be replicated.

The impact investment firm Citizen Mint received a $50,000 relocation offer, being reimbursed if they choose to move operations to Chelan or Douglas counties.