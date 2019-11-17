New Hotel Soon to Break Ground in the Valley

With a heavy amount of tourist traffic in the Valley, the new hotel, My Place, could be a helpful addition to the area. My Place Hotel is opening Washington state's fourth branch in Wenatchee at 820 Riverside Drive. The community is invited to the groundbreaking ceremony this Thursday, November 21 at 4. The city of Wenatchee and Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce will be in attendance to speak along with the franchise owners and members of the hotel team.