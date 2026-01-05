Meet Loki and Maple, the pets of the week at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

Loki is a large brown tabby with an even larger personality. He shares his home with another cat and a small dog, and he makes sure everyone knows exactly what he’s thinking—Loki is very talkative and never shy about joining the conversation. Friendly, confident, and full of charm, he absolutely loves pets and will happily soak up all the attention he can get. With his expressive voice and affectionate nature, Loki brings warmth, humor, and plenty of companionship to those around him.

Maple is a shy 11-year-old tortoiseshell with a gentle, quiet presence. She shares her home with another cat and a small dog, preferring calm company and peaceful moments. Though she may take a little time to warm up, Maple shows her love in soft, subtle ways, making her a sweet and comforting companion once she feels safe. Both Loki and Maple have their adoption fees paid for!

Come by the shelter and meet them today at 1474 S. Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee Avenue

Shelter hours are Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

LOKI & MAPLE

Breed: Domestic Shorthairs

Age: Loki: 7 Years Old - Maple: 11 Years Old

Sex: Loki: Male - Maple: Female

Animal ID: Loki: A0059996247- Maple: A0023026944