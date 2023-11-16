3 Wenatchee Residents Hospitalized After Crash Near George

Three Wenatchee residents have injuries from a crash at the intersection of SR 281 and SR 281 Spur north of George.

Troopers say a 1996 Honda Accord driven by 34-year-old Jennifer Hill of Moses Lake was southbound on SR 281 when she tried to turn left onto SR 281 Spur but was hit by an oncoming northbound 2022 Honda CR-V driven by 56-year-old Rosalio Ibarra of Bridgeport.

Two car crash near George at SR 281 and SR 281 Spur

Ibarra was not injured, but his three passengers from Wenatchee were all taken to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus. They were 45-year-old Antelia Hernandez Garcia, 26-year-old Jennifer Ibarra-Hernandez and nine-year-old Diego Ibarra.

Hill was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center with injuries.

Neither driver has been given a ticket yet for a violation in the crash. The cause is still under investigation.

Troopers say drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash.

It’s not known if the three Wenatchee residents were wearing seat belts.

The crash took place at about 3:30pm Wednesday.