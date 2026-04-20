The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival opens Thursday, April 23rd at 12:00 noon with a focus on children and the heartwarming ceremony recognizing 7 area children as "Chief For A Day"

The leaders of the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Police Departments, Chelan and Douglas County Sheriff's Offices, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department, Washington State Patrol, and the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife will honor their little chiefs and "hand over" their honorary titles and help administer an "oath of office" for each child.

The Honorary 2026 Wenatchee Area Chiefs For A Day;

Chief Aaron Chavez - Wenatchee Police Department

- Wenatchee Police Department Chief Aiden Berneski - East Wenatchee Police Department

- East Wenatchee Police Department Sheriff Ella Bailey - Chelan County Sheriff's Office

- Chelan County Sheriff's Office Sheriff AnnaBeth Lewis - Douglas County Sheriff's Office

- Douglas County Sheriff's Office Chief Nica Radach - Wenatchee Valley Fire Department

- Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Captain Ashton Aponte - WA State Department of Fish & Wildlife

- WA State Department of Fish & Wildlife Chief Chip Scott - Washington State Patrol

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Each youngster has been outfitted with an official uniform custom made from the same material as an authentic one.

The young VIPs and their families will be escorted by police to the Memorial Park ceremony in a LINK Transit bus and then will be honored with a special salute after the event. The classmates for each Chief For A Day will be in attendance as a show of support.

The ceremony will be hosted by Wenatchee Mayor Mike Poirier and Jerrilea Crawford, mayor of East Wenatchee. Chelan County Superior Court Commissioner Tracy Brandt will administer an oath of office and officially welcome the kids on their big day.

If you have some time Thursday during the noon hour, please show your support and honor these children who are facing developmental or chronic health issues. Each honoree was chosen in consultation with local school officials and are very deserving of this special day in their young lives.

The Apple Blossom Food Fair vendors in Memorial Park open the 10-day festival run at 11am Thursday. At the completion of the Chief For A Day program, the St. Joseph's Catholic School Honor Choir will perform on the GESA Entertainment stage, followed by St. Paul's Lutheran School Choir and Band.

See the full schedule for the 2026 Apple Blossom Festival at; AppleBlossom.org