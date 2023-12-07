A holiday tradition continues with live performances of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker at Wenatchee's Numerica Performing Arts Center.

Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra (WVSO), under the direction and conducted by Nik Caoile and the stage production featuring Fabulous Feet Dance Studio present five performances through Sunday, Dec. 10th

Caoile said "This is my favorite tradition of the season. Tchaikovsky’s music is incredible and I never tire of the dances and melodies. But, it is also a ballet that includes performers of all ages and abilities".

This is the 10th season of collaboration between WVSO and Fabulous Feet Dance Studio on the Nutcracker production. "What I love most about doing this every year is that you have so many people involved in the production from little children as young as five or six on stage to adults and older people that are in their 70s" Caoile said.

There are five performances scheduled for Thursday through Saturday evening at 7pm, and 2pm matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday, December 9th and 10th. The Symphony will livestream the first two performances for those who cannot attend in person.

Caoile says the live stream option has been added this season for several reasons; those who can't make it to Wenatchee for a concert date, have accessibility issues or when a show sells out. Secondly, the producer is able to enhance the livestream experience by zooming in on an artist solo or another aspect of the live performance

Purchase tickets to any of the performances or the livestream links or visit the Numerica Performing Arts Center Box Office.