"And The Apple Award Goes To......"

The Annual Apple Awards celebrate and recognize the talented performers and outstanding high school musical and stage production of the past year in North Central Washington.

The 2024 ceremony is May 16th, 7pm at the Numerica Performing Arts Center (Numerica PAC) in Wenatchee, WA.

The 2024 Apple Awards Nominees in 8 categories were announced Monday.

Here are the outstanding performances up for consideration;

Best Overall Musical

25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – Wenatchee High School

Mamma Mia! – Cashmere High School

The Addams Family – Quincy High School

The Lightning Thief, Percy Jackson Musical – Eastmont High School

Best Overall Play

Murder on the Orient Express – Quincy High School

Radium Girls – Eastmont High School

Sabrina Fair – Cashmere High School

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz – Chelan High School

Best Ensemble in a Musical

Mamma Mia! – Cashmere High School

The Addams Family – Quincy High School

The Lightning Thief, Percy Jackson Musical – Eastmont High School

Best Ensemble in a Play

Murder on the Orient Express – Quincy High School

Radium Girls – Eastmont High School

Sabrina Fair – Cashmere High School

Best Lead Performer in a Musical

Alexi Birrueta Ramos as Gomez Addams in The Addams Family (Quincy High School)

Ali Moran as Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia! (Cashmere High School)

Emma Banker as Olive Ostrovsky in 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Wenatchee High School)

Grant Chisholm as Percy Jackson in The Lightning Thief, Percy Jackson Musical (Eastmont High School)

Lily Erdmann as Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia! (Cashmere High School)

Maya Scanlon as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre in 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Wenatchee High School)

Savannah Webb as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes (Wenatchee High School)

Best Supporting Performer in a Musical

Allie Manly as Alice Beinecke in The Addams Family (Quincy High School)

Gabby Winchester as Tanya Cresham-Leigh in Mamma Mia! (Cashmere High School)

Gavin Hundley as Grover in The Lightning Thief, Percy Jackson Musical (Eastmont High School)

JazzLynn Padron as Pugsley Addams in The Addams Family (Quincy High School)

Liam Schmidt as Moonface Martin in Anything Goes (Wenatchee High School)

Rowan Kappler as Luke Castellan in The Lightning Thief, Percy Jackson Musical (Eastmont High School)

Savannah Webb as Rona Lisa Peretti in 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Wenatchee High School

Best Lead Performer in a Play

Ali Moran as Sabrina Fairchild in Sabrina Fair (Cashmere High School)

Alicia Lasley Pineda as Greta Ohlsson in Murder in the Orient Express (Quincy High School)

Annesley Edwards as Grace Fryer in Radium Girls (Eastmont High School)

Dylan Cornea as Linus Larrabee Jr in Sabrina Fair (Cashmere High School)

Rowan Kappler as Arthur Roeder in Radium Girls (Eastmont High School)

Best Supporting Performer in a Play

Allie Manly as Countess Adrenyi in Murder on the Orient Express (Quincy High School)

Clara Lebow as Diane Roeder in Radium Girls (Eastmont High School)

David Kelly as Scarecrow in The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (Chelan High School)

Gabby Winchester as Aunt Julia in Sabrina Fair (Cashmere High School)

Lily Erdmann as Maude Larrabee in Sabrina Fair (Cashmere High School)

THE 2024 Apple Awards ceremony will be directed by Brian Higgins and is sponsored by Apple Valley Honda, Pat & Adele Haley, Hank & Connie Einck, Zach Missal, Ruben Betancourt, and Nancy Missal. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and can be purchased at NumericaPAC.org or at the Numerica PAC Box Office (123 N. Wenatchee Ave.) Mon-Fri from 10am – 5:30pm.