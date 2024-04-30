Teams of students competed Sunday for cash prizes in the 2024 Apple Blossom Cakes for College Funnel Cake Eating Contest in Memorial Park.

The event is sponsored by the popular Funnel Cakes for College vendor at the Apple Blossom Food Fair.

The winning teams in each of three divisions were;

High School Division:

Noah Howden-Rich and Misha Levianuk from Eastmont High School

Howden-Rich said he prepared for the contest by watching Joey Chestnut videos from the World Famous Nathan's Hot Dog Eating World Champonships on YouTube the night before the competition.

Noah Howden-Rich (L) and Misha Levianuk (R) won the High School division. Image: Apple Blossom Festival Noah Howden-Rich (L) and Misha Levianuk (R) won the High School division and $100 a piece. Image: Apple Blossom Festival loading...

Middle School Division:

Sophia Avelar and Audrina Garibay, a team of sisters from Eastmont Junior High School and say they will use the cash prize to "Buy our mom whatever she wants!"

Sophia Avelar (L) and Audrina Garibay (R) won $75 each in the Middle School division Image: Apple Blossom Festival Sophia Avelar (L) and Audrina Garibay (R) won $75 each in the Middle School division Image: Apple Blossom Festival loading...

Elementary School Division:

Siblings Elizabeth Carter and Johnathan Carter are students at Valley Academy and Foothills Middle School They want to use their winnings to buy a gift or go on a trip with their Grandparents

Johnathan and Elizabeth Carter took home the trophy and $100 prize in the Elementary School Division Image: Apple Blossom Festival Johnathan and Elizabeth Carter took home the trophy and $100 prize to share in the Elementary School Division Image: Apple Blossom Festival loading...