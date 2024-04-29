East Wenatchee native Julie Stimpson Lewis has a big week ahead. Lewis will be honored at the All Service Club & Community Luncheon at the Wenatchee Convention Center on Wednesday May 1st She will also serve as Grand Marshal, riding in the Stemilt Grand Parade on Saturday, May 4th.

Lewis is a 1976 graduate of Eastmont High School and now resides in Tacoma with her husband. She has raised 3 children and six grandchildren.

You may have heard of her son, Grammy award winning record producer Ryan Lewis, who teamed with Seattle rapper Macklemore and reached the pinnacle of the music industry.

Julie Lewis is living her own amazing life. She received an HIV-infected blood transfusion in 1984 after giving birth to one of Ryan Lewis' older siblings. This was in the era before blood donations were routinely tested and Lewis contracted AIDS.

She has turned her experience of living with AIDS since 1984 and uses it to help others with grief, loss, caregiving, spirituality and showing the important role community plays in the face of tragedy.

Lewis launched the 30/30 Project that has helped build 30 healthcare facilities in 9 countries. Her memoir, Still Positive, was released in May of 2023.

Julie Lewis Image: Apple Blossom Festival

West Mathison, President/CEO of Stemilt Orchards will be recognized as the 2024 Apple Citizen of the Year.

West Mathison President/CEO Stemilt Orchards Image: Apple Blossom Festival

For more information about Julie Stimpson Lewis, West Mathison and to purchase tickets for the luncheon go to www.appleblossom.org

Jen Mueller will serve as the All Service Club and Community Luncheon Keynote speaker.

Jen Mueller will deliver keynote remarks at All Service Club luncheon Image: Apple Blossom Festival

Mueller is an Emmy award winning producer and sports broadcaster based in Seattle. A 23-year sports broadcasting veteran, she currently serves as the Seattle Seahawks radio sideline reporter and is a member of the Seattle Mariners television broadcast team on ROOT SPORTS. She was the recipient of the Keith Jackson Media Excellence Award presented by the Seattle Sports Commission.

Mueller is no stranger to Wenatchee, having served as a judge during the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageants in 2023 and 2024.