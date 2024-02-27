Wenatchee Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Visit State Capitol

2024 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royal Court Tour State Capitol

The 2024 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty visited the State Capitol in Olympia, WA Tuesday, February 27th. 12th District State Senator Brad Hawkins hosted the Royal Court from his district, the occasion marked their first official trip as Festival Royalty.

Queen Ella Stimmel, Princesses Jenissa Hepton and Lexie Fennell toured the capitol, were recognized in the Senate, participated in interviews, and distributed Applets and Cotlets to legislators. The trio also met with 12th District Representatives Mike Steele and Keith Goehner.

Queen Ella, Princesses Lexie and Jenissa taking in the experience of the State Capitol in Olympia

The Apple Blossom Royalty are the center of attention - Feb. 27, 2024

“It is always a highlight when the Apple Blossom Royalty visit the Capitol. My wife and I attended the Royalty Pageant a couple weeks ago, so it was so fun to meet them in person.” Hawkins said.

“I enjoyed getting to know the Royalty and providing them a tour of the Capitol. The girls had a large bag of Applets and Cotlets to share, and those were a big hit with my Senate colleagues.”

“The Royalty were excellent ambassadors for our 105-year old Apple Blossom Festival. What amazing products of our community. They are smart, kind, friendly, and mature beyond their years. They had no problem mixing it up and interacting with Senators. I was proud to host them and look forward to seeing them again at the Grand Parade!”

