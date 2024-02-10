The Royal Court for the 105th Washington State Apple Blossom Festival has been crowned.

Three High School Seniors were chosen from a field of ten candidates at the Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant at the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee.

The Royal Court to reign over the 105th Washington State Apple Blossom Festival will be;

Queen Ella Stimmel, daughter of Taylor & Leah Stimmel

Princess Jenissa Hepton, daughter of Tiffany & Brad Savage, and Jeff & Heather Hepton

Princess Lexie Fennell, daughter of Dave & Heather Fennell

Stimmel from Eastmont High School earned a $10,000 scholarship sponsored by the Wenatchee Applarians

Hepton from Wenatchee High School and Fennell from Eastmont High School both receive $5,000 scholarships sponsored by the Royalty Foundation

A number of other scholarships award were presented at the Selection Pageant and the winners were as follows

Achievement Award : Lexie Fennell, daughter of Dave & Heather Fennell (E) ($1,000 scholarship sponsored by Davis Arneil Law Firm LLP) Community Involvement Award : Samantha Dodd, daughter of Greg & Karen Dodd (E) ($1,000 scholarship sponsored by seven local State Farm Agencies)

Most Original Speech Award : Laurel Patterson, daughter of Libby Hickman and Carl Patterson (E) ($1,000 scholarship sponsored by Kottkamp, Yedinak & Esworthy) Photogenic Award : Betsy Gomez-Aviles, daughter of Alberto Gomez & Celina Aviles (W) ($1,000 of in-kind photography services provided by Parsons Photography and a gift card to Ulta , sponsored by Parsons Photography)

Congeniality Award : Esty Gonzalez, daughter of Juan & Cristina Gonzalez (E) ($1,000 scholarship sponsored by Hankins Tibbits Law Firm PLLC)

Each of the the remaining Top 10 Candidates received not selected to the Royal Court were awarded a $1,000 scholarship sponsored by the Floor Factory

Betsy Gomez-Aviles, daughter of Alberto Gomez & Celina Aviles (W) Samantha Dodd, daughter of Greg & Karen Dodd (E) Dania Cuevas Sandoval, daughter of Jose Luis & María Adriana Cuevas (W) Catelyn Shearer, daughter of Jim & Christy Shearer (W) Ava Porter, daughter of Kristy Allen, and Sean & Shelby Porter (W) Laurel Patterson, daughter of Libby Hickman and Carl Patterson (E) Esty Gonzalez, daughter of Juan & Cristina Gonzalez (E)

The 2024 Royalty will represent the Wenatchee Valley and the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival at community events and festivals this spring and summer. To read more about these award winners, go to www.appleblossom.org

APPLE CITIZEN AWARD WINNER ANNOUNCED

APPLE CITIZEN AWARD WINNER ANNOUNCED

The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Announces West Mathison, President/CEO of Stemilt Orchards, as the 2024 Apple Citizen of the Year.

A Wenatchee native, Mathison became President/CEO of Stemilt in 2005.

During his tenure Stemilt has grown its footprint in apples, pears, cherries and organic tree fruits and solidified its position as a tree fruit leader focused on “cultivating people and delighting consumers through excellence” with World Famous Fruit. Stemilt celebrates its 60th year in business in 2024.

The Apple Citizen of the Year award is chosen by leaders of the apple industry and past recipients of the Apple Citizen of the year award. This award began in 1981 to honor the roots of the fruit industry and the leaders that make the Wenatchee Valley the Apple Capital of the World. West Mathison will be honored at the All-Service Club & Community Luncheon on May 1st and the Stemilt Grand Parade on May 4th.