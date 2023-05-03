104th Apple Blossom Grand Marshall Recognized at All Service Club and Community Luncheon

Wenatchee Valley community groups came to meet Apple Blossom Festival's 2023 Grand Marshall at their All Service and Community Luncheon at the Wenatchee Convention Center Grand Ballroom Wednesday.

The foundation chose U.S. Air Force Col. Sarah Babbitt to be their 104th Grand Marshall, serving as keynote speaker. Col. Babbitt is the Vice Commander of Space Base Delta 1, based at the Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado.

“I love Apple Blossom and the community has been so great, welcoming me home, and just really rolling out the red carpet for an East Wenatchee kid,” Babbitt said. “It's pretty special.”

Those in attendance include Apple Blossom Royalty: Queen Scarlette Cron, Princess Dylan Schmitten, and Princess Natalie Pearson; Apple Blossom Junior Royalty: Queen Everly Vertrees, Princess Avantika Chakravarthy, and Princess Xiomara Sanchez Esquivel; East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford, and Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz.

Apple Blossom Royalty Queen Scarlette Cron, Princess Dylan Schmitten, and Princess Natalie Pearson.

At the beginning of the luncheon, Master of Ceremonies Eric Granstrom played a clip from Disney’s High School Musical to present the Apple Blossom Festival theme, ‘We are all in this together.’

Afterwards, Sage Hills Pastor Mike Wilson led a group prayer, giving thanks to the community, giving prayers out to Ukrainian refugees and to those who served in the military.

The Wenatchee High School Air Force Junior ROTC Color Guard presented the colors, while Princess Natalie Pearson sang the national anthem.

Apple Blossom Queen Scarlette Cron gave a speech on how much love she and her royal court has received from the community.

Apple Blossom Director General Siobhan Fryhover recognized local artist Sasha Syssoeva Fair for painting the official 2023 Apple Blossom Festival Art Print.

Fryhover also thanked the festival staff for all of their work during the summer, including staff who were unable to attend the luncheon due to working the booths at the Apple Blossom Food Fair

Apple Blossom’s 2023 Youth Grand Marshall Erica Moshe received a $1,000 check from Larson Gross CPAs and Consultants for her work with the Brave Warrior Project.

Leman Johnson Award winners Mark and Kathy Lewis and Apple Citizen Bob Mast received their award.

The 2023 Spirit of Ernst and Susan Wagner Award was given to Dr. Gene Sharratt, who currently serves as Board Chair for the Washington Higher Educational Facilities Authority.

The luncheon came to a close with Babbitt sharing her experience growing up in East Wenatchee, graduating from Washington State University (WSU), and traveling around the world through the U.S. Air Force.

After the Apple Blossom Festival Parade, Babbitt will be flying to Stuttgart, Germany to meet with a mentor who is retiring.

The Stemilt Grand Parade will begin at Triangle Park in Wenatchee on Saturday, May 6 at 11 a.m.