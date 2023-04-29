Apple Blossom’s Tekni-Plex Youth Parade Draws Thousands to the Wenatchee Valley

Thousands gathered for Apple Blossom Festival’s Tekni-Plex Youth Parade around Triangle Park in Wenatchee Saturday.

Longtime Wenatchee local Tanya has been coming to the Apple Blossom Festival Parade for 51 years.

“The best place in the world, Wenatchee Washington,” Tanya said, surrounded by family as they watched the parade go by.

Angela Cicchetti walked right outside of her house to enjoy the parade.

“It's good to see the kids in the community doing band and dancing and supporting what they believe in.”

The Tekni-Plex Youth Parade parade had the following lineup:

Chelan County Sheriff's Office

Wenatchee Police Department

TekniPlex Consumer Products

Foothills Middle School Falcon Band

Apple Blossom Festival Junior Royalty Float - Queen Everley Vertrees, Princesses Avantika Chakravarthy and Xiomara Sanchez Esquivel

Apple Blossom Junior Royalty Chaperones Mikael Gavin and Terri Van Horn

Junior Royalty Finalists - Madelyn Bradford & Piper Timmermans

Junior Royalty Finalists - Lyla Augustine & Jazleen Perez

Junior Royalty Finalists - Dottie Bromiley, Olivia Smith-Canales & Ashanti Palestino

Junior Royalty Finalists - Lyla Carlstrom & Claire Seymour

Kenroy Elementary PTO

Harbour Pointe Middle School Marching Band

Youth Parade Grand Marshal, Erica Moshe with the Brave Warrior Project

The Brave Warrior Project

Youth Parade Logo Design Winner, Coralee Collings

FocalPoint

Girl Scouts

Orchard Middle School

Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Queen Scarlette Cron

Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Princesses Natalie Pearson and Dylan Schmitten

Apple Blossom Royalty Chaperones Adele Haley and Ceci Wood

Wenatchee Wild Hockey

Wenatchee Figure Skating Club

Columbia Junior High

Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance

Lincoln Elementary School PTA

Castle Rock Early Learning Center

Chelan Douglas Child Services Association

Sultan Middle School Marching Band

2023 Director General Siobhan Fryhover and her Husband Todd

Washington Elementary School

2023 Applarian Chancellor Matt Smeller and Lady Sarah

St. Paul's Lutheran School

McFarland Middle School

Valley Academy of Learning

Life Flight Network

Stage Kids

Apple Capital Gymnastics

Parque Padrinos

Sterling Junior High School

Fred Meyer Bear

Sunnyslope Elementary

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Mini Pumper

Mission View Elementary School

Eastmont Junior High Marching Band

American Legion Auxiliary Post 10, Wenatchee

K Connections

John Newbery Elementary

Robert Eagle Staff Middle School

S.P.O.R.T. Gymnastics

Dance To Glorify

Columbia Valley Community Health

Granite Falls Middle School Marching Band

Lewis and Clark Elementary

First Tee - Central Washington Wenatchee Valley

TEAMS Learning Center

All American Girl Pageant

Quincy Middle School Band

Weinstein Beverage

Columbia Elementary School

Wenatchee Valley YMCA Childcare

Pinnacles Prep Charter School

Manson Middle School

Waste Management

Joyful Scholars Montessori

Cascade Elementary

Miss East Cascades Scholarship Organization

Cashmere Middle School

Saint Joseph Catholic School

Horse On Course Pony Club

Capital Elite All Stars

Rock Island Elementary

Pioneer Middle School

Central Cascade Youth Football and Cheerleading

The Apple Blossom Festival will be holding their Stemilt Grand Parade on Saturday, May 6 at 11 a.m., beginning at the Triangle Park on the corner of Cherry Street and Orondo Avenue.