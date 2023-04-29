Apple Blossom’s Tekni-Plex Youth Parade Draws Thousands to the Wenatchee Valley
Thousands gathered for Apple Blossom Festival’s Tekni-Plex Youth Parade around Triangle Park in Wenatchee Saturday.
Longtime Wenatchee local Tanya has been coming to the Apple Blossom Festival Parade for 51 years.
“The best place in the world, Wenatchee Washington,” Tanya said, surrounded by family as they watched the parade go by.
Angela Cicchetti walked right outside of her house to enjoy the parade.
“It's good to see the kids in the community doing band and dancing and supporting what they believe in.”
The Tekni-Plex Youth Parade parade had the following lineup:
- Chelan County Sheriff's Office
- Wenatchee Police Department
- TekniPlex Consumer Products
- Foothills Middle School Falcon Band
- Apple Blossom Festival Junior Royalty Float - Queen Everley Vertrees, Princesses Avantika Chakravarthy and Xiomara Sanchez Esquivel
- Apple Blossom Junior Royalty Chaperones Mikael Gavin and Terri Van Horn
- Junior Royalty Finalists - Madelyn Bradford & Piper Timmermans
- Junior Royalty Finalists - Lyla Augustine & Jazleen Perez
- Junior Royalty Finalists - Dottie Bromiley, Olivia Smith-Canales & Ashanti Palestino
- Junior Royalty Finalists - Lyla Carlstrom & Claire Seymour
- Kenroy Elementary PTO
- Harbour Pointe Middle School Marching Band
- Youth Parade Grand Marshal, Erica Moshe with the Brave Warrior Project
- The Brave Warrior Project
- Youth Parade Logo Design Winner, Coralee Collings
- FocalPoint
- Girl Scouts
- Orchard Middle School
- Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Queen Scarlette Cron
- Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Princesses Natalie Pearson and Dylan Schmitten
- Apple Blossom Royalty Chaperones Adele Haley and Ceci Wood
- Wenatchee Wild Hockey
- Wenatchee Figure Skating Club
- Columbia Junior High
- Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance
- Lincoln Elementary School PTA
- Castle Rock Early Learning Center
- Chelan Douglas Child Services Association
- Sultan Middle School Marching Band
- 2023 Director General Siobhan Fryhover and her Husband Todd
- Washington Elementary School
- 2023 Applarian Chancellor Matt Smeller and Lady Sarah
- St. Paul's Lutheran School
- McFarland Middle School
- Valley Academy of Learning
- Life Flight Network
- Stage Kids
- Apple Capital Gymnastics
- Parque Padrinos
- Sterling Junior High School
- Fred Meyer Bear
- Sunnyslope Elementary
- Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Mini Pumper
- Mission View Elementary School
- Eastmont Junior High Marching Band
- American Legion Auxiliary Post 10, Wenatchee
- K Connections
- John Newbery Elementary
- Robert Eagle Staff Middle School
- S.P.O.R.T. Gymnastics
- Dance To Glorify
- Columbia Valley Community Health
- Granite Falls Middle School Marching Band
- Lewis and Clark Elementary
- First Tee - Central Washington Wenatchee Valley
- TEAMS Learning Center
- All American Girl Pageant
- Quincy Middle School Band
- Weinstein Beverage
- Columbia Elementary School
- Wenatchee Valley YMCA Childcare
- Pinnacles Prep Charter School
- Manson Middle School
- Waste Management
- Joyful Scholars Montessori
- Cascade Elementary
- Miss East Cascades Scholarship Organization
- Cashmere Middle School
- Saint Joseph Catholic School
- Horse On Course Pony Club
- Capital Elite All Stars
- Rock Island Elementary
- Pioneer Middle School
- Central Cascade Youth Football and Cheerleading
The Apple Blossom Festival will be holding their Stemilt Grand Parade on Saturday, May 6 at 11 a.m., beginning at the Triangle Park on the corner of Cherry Street and Orondo Avenue.
2023 Tekni-Plex Youth Parade in Wenatchee
Highlights from the Apple Blossom Festival's Tekni-Plex Youth Parade in Wenatchee on April 29, 2023.