The unsung road apple crews that follow the equestrian entries in the Stemilt Growers Grand Parade will have their shovels at the ready on Saturday, May 4th.

There will be a very special "deposit" on the parade route that could earn someone $10,000 Yes, it's only manure but that's a lot of green!

Rotary Club of Wenatchee Sunrise is back with the 3rd Annual "Road Apple Roulette", a raffle fundraiser, sponsored by Building North Central Washington. The primary non-profit beneficiary is the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center.

Past recipients have included; Applarian scholarships, the Bruce Hotel, Women's Resource Center, Pybus Public Market Foundation, Sister Connection and End Polio Now.

Rotarian Kathleen McNalty says the Road Apple Roulette is simple;

Guess where the first horse will leave their "road apples" (excrement) on the pavement in the "poop zone" (Orondo Ave. in front of Memorial Park) on the Apple Blossom Grand Parade Route and possibly win $10,000. Four additional prizes of $500 are possible.

The 2023 $10,000 winner was Larry Harlowe of Wenatchee.

In 2022, Kathy Omelos of Quincy was the big winner

The $5 raffle tickets are for sale April 25th to May 4th through the following options;

Apple Blossom Food Fair

Blossoms and Brews Beer Garden at Memorial Park

The Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center 1312 Maple St. in Wenatchee

Any local Rotarian

The grand prize raffle drawings are drawings are set for Saturday, May 4th at 3pm on the GESA Credit Union Stage.

For more information visit the Road Apple Roulette website