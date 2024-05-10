The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center is preparing to showcase a number of promising local writers.

Two-time author Matthew Pippin will be at the Wells House on Wednesday night to share an excerpt from The Green Suitcase, his follow-up to last year's Nine Strangers.

"Matthew works at the museum," says marketing manager Terra Sokol. "His official title is facilities and exhibits assistant. He's a very valued member of the team!"

A self-published horror-thriller, The Green Suitcase is not for the faint of heart; it involves Leslie Pink, a young dancer who is held hostage by three depraved ghouls. Luckily for Pink, he has intimate knowledge of the titular suitcase and this keeps him alive.

The content of The Green Suitcase is jarringly risqué, warns Sokol. Grown-ups are advised not to bring their children to the reading. Afterward there will be a book signing. This event is free to the public. Click here for information on how to register.

The following Wednesday (May 22) is Four Minutes of Fame night. The museum is joining with Write on the River to unleash a medley of prose, poetry and oratory. Regardless of their chosen medium, writers are encouraged to check out this singular open mic event. But here's the catch: you have just four minutes to make your words, and your presence, felt on that stage.

"We're celebrating the written word and creativity - whether it be a first draft or a polished final piece," says Sokol.

This event, too, is free to the public. Click here for information on how to register.