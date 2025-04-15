Wenatchee Resident Wins Fiction “Write On The River” Competition

A Wenatchee man earns first place for his fiction piece in the annual Write On The River competition.

Get our free mobile app

Peter O'Cain earns first place in the fiction competition for his work "The Orchardarians," while Kristen Rush-Kennedy of Wenatchee earned second place for "The Stillness of Eva Spero." East Wenatchee resident Adamari Hernandez took home third for "Quibo."

In Nonfiction, Rebekah Jensen of Twisp took home the winning prize for "The Randkluft." Ron Smith of Malaga is the second place winner for "X-Ray Panties." Alexei Brandt of East Wenatchee is the third place winner for "The Morning After."

All the winners will read their work at the Four Minutes of Fame open mic at the Wenatchee Valley Museum May 22.

The winners will share $1,200 in cash awards for their work. Writers submitted their complete works or opening pages. Judges said this year's work made it difficult to choose the "best writer" from many top-quality entries.

Write On The River partners with the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center to showcase north central Washington's best writers.