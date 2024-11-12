The Wenatchee Valley Museum invites history buffs to tour the ever-stately Wells House.

The Wells House is a tastefully rustic, Craftsman-style abode erected in the early 20th century. Every nook and cranny of the house will be open to public view on Saturday.

Museum spokesperson Terra Sokol has more.

Get our free mobile app

"Guests have the opportunity on Nov. 26 to partake in the tour with some volunteer docents. Tours will start at the top of each hour between 2 and 5 p.m. After each tour, you can get some hot spiced cider - or some mulled wine for those who are 21 and over."

The house was formerly owned by a prominent industrialist: Alfred Z. Wells. But Sokol says the property has had other, more unexpected uses through the millennia.

"It used to be a home for college students - a female dormitory." Who would've thought?

Tour tickets are $10 for museum members, $15 for non-members. Click here to register.