The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center is hosting a tour of stately local structures.

The self-guided Historic Homes tour takes place on Saturday. From 10a.m. to 4p.m., denizens will be able to peek inside the Wells House, the Miller-Griffin Building, the Burdick House and other gems listed on the Wenatchee Register of Historic Places. (Click here for a complete list of properties.)

"People can drop in on any of the homes at any time - of their own volition," says Terra Sokol, the museum's marketing manager. "You don't have to go to a certain home at a specific time. They're all going to be open."

These properties exemplify the haunting grandeur of the early 20th century. The Wells House is not a Victorian in the strict sense - it was built years after Queen Victoria's reign had ended - but the cobblestone colossus never fails to inspire awe.

Other properties bear the toll of human tragedy. The Home of Peace Mausoleum houses "many young victims of the 1918 influenza epidemic," according to Sokol.

Meanwhile, a "good portion of these properties are currently being used as residential homes," Sokol says. "There's also the Miller-Griffin building in downtown Wenatchee. That houses a lot of current businesses and has housed businesses for a very long time."

For this tour, the museum is working in tandem with the City of Wenatchee's Historic Preservation Board.

Tickets are $30 per person. Click here for information on how to register.

There will also be a post-tour reception reserved exclusively for museum members; this costs an additional $10.