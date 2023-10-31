The building on Miller Street, across from Pioneer Middle School is passed by hundreds of vehicles and pedestrians every day. Many of those passing by may not realize the building constructed in Beaux Arts style architecture in 1916 is a mausoleum.

The Home of Peace is the marbled, final resting place for some of the prominent residents of the Wenatchee Valley's history including Alfred J. Olds, Louis Crollard, Grace Griggs and Mayor James W. Ferguson, according to a Wenatchee World article.

Gated entry, Home of Peace Mausoleum Wenatchee, You Tube Gated entry, Home of Peace Mausoleum Wenatchee, You Tube loading...

The mausoleum is closed to the public and all of the crypts are full but a You Tuber visited the grounds and offered a glimpse just past the gated entryway.