Do People Passing By The Home of Peace in Wenatchee Know What’s Inside?
Home of Peace Mausoleum, 850 S. Miller St., Wenatchee
The building on Miller Street, across from Pioneer Middle School is passed by hundreds of vehicles and pedestrians every day. Many of those passing by may not realize the building constructed in Beaux Arts style architecture in 1916 is a mausoleum.
Get our free mobile app
The Home of Peace is the marbled, final resting place for some of the prominent residents of the Wenatchee Valley's history including Alfred J. Olds, Louis Crollard, Grace Griggs and Mayor James W. Ferguson, according to a Wenatchee World article.
The mausoleum is closed to the public and all of the crypts are full but a You Tuber visited the grounds and offered a glimpse just past the gated entryway.
Top 10 Most Dangerous Places to Drive in the USA
If you get anxious driving in a major city you're not alone. There's a lot of information drivers to take in and respond to, much more than your typical two-lane drive. Let's count down to the United States' most dangerous city to be behind the wheel, as we look at The 10 Most Dangerous Places to Drive in the USA, as compiled by Sellmax.com, and ranking each based on:
1. Total number of fatalities from driving
2. The number of fatalities from driving under the influence
3. The number of fatalities from speeding
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow