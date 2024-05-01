Chelan PUD Commissioner Randy Smith has announced his campaign for re-election as District #2 Commissioner.

Smith was elected in November 2006. He was re-elected in November 2018 to a third, six-year term, running through 2024.

Smith, an orchardist in Cashmere, announced his re-election bid on Tuesday. In a campaign release, he thanked PUD customers and expressed optimism for the PUD's future.

“If you look at where we are today, compared to where we were in 2008, the results are significant,” said Smith. "My colleagues on the Commission and the PUD staff have worked hard to provide our customer-owners with thoughtful leadership that has made Chelan PUD one of the top public utilities in the country.”

Smith noted a reduction of $700 million in the PUD's debt has earned the district's financial AA+ financial rating which he says is among the highest in the country for public utilities.

During his tenure, Smith says customer electric rates have remained among the lowest in the country, cash balances are strong, and long-term power contracts will provide continued financial stability.

Smith is also touting the PUD's investments in capital improvements at all three hydroelectric projects on the Columbia and over $50 million in Public Power Benefits over the last decade, mush of which devoted to high-speed fiber.

Smith says customer engagement remains a priority, guiding decisions on strategic planning, rates for crypto-currency operators; new substations, PUD park improvements and the relocation of the PUD's headquarters to Olds Station.

“Much remains to be done. We are in the middle of relicensing Rock Island Dam, the first hydroelectric dam on the Columbia. It will mean a license that hopefully secures our future for the next 50 years, said Smith.

“And, right now, we are starting a visioning process that looks forward 50 years to identify what the people of Chelan County want and need from their utility well into the future. I am excited to be part of that process. I think of it as capturing the same vision and success that our forefathers did nearly 80 years ago with the purchase of Rock Island Dam and the building of Rocky Reach Dam."

Chelan PUD District #2 cover western Chelan County and extends into the western foothills of Wenatchee

Get our free mobile app