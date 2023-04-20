Local Nonprofits Hosting Workshops On Diversity and Outdoors

A group dedicated to outdoor recreation is teaming up with a group focused on diversity for a series of workshops.

The NCW Equity Alliance and TREAD are hosting “Belonging in the Outdoors.”

"It's a film and workshop series where we'll be exploring what people of color, people with disabilities and others experience while recreating in North Central Washington," said NCW Equity Alliance executive director Oscar Licon-Eusebio.

The series will also explore what actions can be taken to ensure that all people feel welcome and have access to the outdoors.

Licon-Eusebio says they’d like to see a wide range of people attending the workshops. “We’re open to everyone and anyone. We’d like you to try to attend all three series if possible.”

Each of the three workshops will feature at least one film, followed by panel discussions and small group breakout sessions.

The dates and programming for each of the three events:

May 11, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center: Screening of the “Expedition Reclamation” film, followed by a panel discussion with the film’s characters about what people of color experience in the outdoors in NCW, followed by facilitated break-out sessions.

June 8, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center: Screening of the “Ascend” and “Elevated” films, followed by a panel discussion about what people with disabilities experience in the outdoors in NCW.

June 29, 6 to 8 p.m. , at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center: Screening of the “Here We Stand” and “This Land” films, followed by the brainstorming of action steps, led by a moderator and facilitators.

The last workshop will focus on developing steps to recommend to public land managers.

In addition, appetizers and adult beverages will be available for attendees. Free childcare will be provided at the museum. Additional accommodation will be provided upon request.

There is no cost to attend and participate in the workshops, although registration is required.

People who register will have the option of donating to local outdoor organizations that are working to increase access.