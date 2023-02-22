Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center Hosts 44th Annual Regional High School Art Show

The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center will be kicking off their 44th annual Regional High School Art Show on Friday, March 3.

All students within Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties will be showcasing their artwork.

"The high school art show is one that our entire staff looks forward to, to see how the students are expressing themselves," Curator of Exhibits Kasey Koski said. "What are some of the issues on their mind? There's always just some really phenomenal artwork to be seen by some very talented students."

Winners will move on with the chance of having their work displayed at the state capitol.

This exhibit will be open each Saturday until April 7, with an awards ceremony scheduled for March 18.

Those interested in this exhibit can learn more here.