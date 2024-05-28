The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center is gearing up for the latest NCW Juried Art Show.

For four glorious months beginning on June 7, the museum will be showcasing the fruits of this region's artistic labor. Participating artists must reside in one of the following counties: Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas, Okanogan or Yakima.

According to a press release, "This exhibit is an exciting opportunity for local artists to promote their artwork and will enrich the community with a deeper appreciation for the arts." Here's hoping!

Only two- and three-dimensional artworks are eligible for display.

"Two-dimensional pieces - that is relegated mostly to paintings, drawings," says museum marketing manager Terra Sokol. "A three-dimensional piece is essentially something that's like a sculpture."

As previously mentioned, the art show begins on June 7 - Wenatchee First Friday. But June 5 is an equally important date to remember. That evening there will be a "special reception honoring the artists."

This being a juried art show, there are three jurors from varying disciplines. The most anomalous juror is museum president Stephanie Stauffer, a practicing attorney whose "personal artistic skill is limited." This she freely concedes.

Perri Lynch Howard is an avowed internationalist whose "exhibitions and sound installations [have] completed in Italy, Portugal, Brazil, Canada, the Arctic Circle, and in South India as a Fulbright Senior Research Scholar."

Sarah Haven is a ceramics expert and faculty member at Central Washington University.

Exhibit hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday. Standard museum fees apply.

Click here for more information including the prizes at stake.