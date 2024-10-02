Pizza Party will be performing in Wenatchee's Centennial Park on Friday.

The five-piece rock group is seemingly a mainstay of community get-togethers. Over the summer, the band played to a rapt crowd at Wenatchee Pride Festival.

The Centennial Park show takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. This is another in a long line of "First Friday" events organized by the Wenatchee Downtown Association.

If you're so inclined (and of age), you can also enjoy a malty brew. Pinnacle Beerworks is inviting concertgoers to its 21+ open-air beer garden.

A swath of Wenatchee Ave. - from Orondo to Yakima - will be closed that night from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Centennial Park is located at 130 S. Wenatchee Ave.