The Wenatchee Pride Festival got underway today in Memorial Park. Talk about family-friendly!

This G-rated event was hardly a decadent romp. Smokey Bear wandered the festival grounds with his trusted chaperone, a Forest Service ranger. Children happily availed themselves of the toys, hula hoops and beanbags at their disposal.

The cuisine, too, was abundantly suitable for children. What kid doesn't love hot dogs?

Meanwhile on the main stage, a local librarian cooed breathy lullabies.

"It's so much fun," raved Marsha Baerlocher, a fashionista turned small business owner. "It's such a fun energy." Baerlocher was one of dozens of quirky merchants in attendance. She founded Stupid Stitch, an embroidery and tie dye shop.

As if to reinforce the idea that Pride is anything but fringe, the Wenatchee establishment was heavily represented today. Here is a partial list of vendors: Confluence Health, CVCH, Wenatchee Confluence Rotary, YMCA NCW and Link Transit.

"We're just trying to support the community," said Lukas, outreach specialist for Link Transit. "And let people know that Link is inclusive and safe for everybody to ride."

The environment on Saturday was relaxed but not frictionless. Culture warriors surrounded the perimeter of Memorial Park. A street preacher read scripture and occasionally ad-libbed religious bromides. An anti-trans sloganeer hoisted a cardboard sign explaining "traditional" gender roles.

A much different perspective was articulated by Jay Eyestone, a public defender now running for Chelan County District Judge (Position 2). He was circumspect about his personal politics, as he probably should be; judicial candidates are by definition impartial and apolitical. But Eyestone was not coy on the subject of inclusivity.

"When somebody appears in court," Eyestone said, "I don't want them to fear that their pronouns or hair color or same-sex relationships is going to impact the judge's fairness."

"I want people to come into my courtroom feeling confident that I won't make preconceived judgments based on sexual preference or gender identity."

The Wenatchee Pride Festival concludes at 9 p.m. tonight. Click here for a complete list of vendors.